Chinese co, Guard Agri despatch relief goods to flood-hit people

LAHORE: Chinese company Longping and Guard Agri Sunday despatched trucks loaded with relief goods to the flood-hit areas of Sukkur for early rehabilitation of flood victims.

Briefly speaking to media prior to despatch of relief goods Chinese company country head Mr Liu Lin Hui and Chief Executive Guard Agri Shahzad Ali Malik, Sitara-I-Imtiaz said

adhering to the deep friendship between the Chinese and Pakistani, since August 20, 1999 Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co. and Guard Agricultural Research and Services (GARS) have actively joined the local disaster relief activities in Pakistan.

Giving details Mr Liu said a total of Rs 32.19 million goods were provided in disaster areas including Rs 26.19 million supplies (440 tents, worth Rs 8.8 million; 171.5 tons of rice, worth Rs 16.22 million; 1920 kg of salt, worth Rs 770,000; 5 tons of flour, worth Rs 400,000); Rs 2 million cash donated; Rs 4 million for local staff’s house rebuilding. The relief is mainly used for the post-disaster reconstruction at Larkana, Naudero, Khair Pur, Nawab Shah, Sangar, Sawat and Mardan etc.

Momin Ali Malik senior executive guard agri said Longping is a high-tech modern seed group named after the academician Yuan Longping. The company has always taken the implementation of food security strategy as the original intention and taken “progress the seeds, benefit the world” as the mission. The company has been providing technical support for hybrid rice planting in Pakistan for more than 2 decades. He said Guard Agri takes “To import, acquire and develop the latest agricultural and crop technologies to produce quality seed to increase per acre yield and help the nation build grain surpluses to achieve adequate food security” as the mission. He said we are the top hybrid rice seed brand in the market, with annual sales of more than 2,000 tons, increasing rice production by more than 500 million kilogrammes per year and earning more than 100 million US dollars for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022