AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2022 11:29am
Follow us

Residents of the Ukrainian town of Izium searched for dead relatives in a nearby wooded grave site as emergency workers continued to exhume what they said were hundreds of bodies found after Russian forces were driven from the region.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Fighting

  • US President Joe Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use tactical nuclear or chemical weapons in the wake of setbacks in Ukraine. “Don’t. Don’t. Don’t. It would change the face of war unlike anything since World War Two,” he told “60 Minutes” in a clip released by CBS.

  • One of the four main power lines at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been repaired and is supplying the plant with electricity from the Ukrainian grid two weeks after it went down, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said.

  • Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike, including targeting civilian infrastructure, in a move to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian government and people, the British military said on Sunday.

  • Five civilians were killed in Russian attacks in the Donetsk region over the past day, while in Nikopol several dozen high-rise and private buildings, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged by Russian strikes, the regional governors said separately on Sunday.

  • Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had launched strikes on Ukrainian positions in several parts of Ukraine, and accused Kyiv of shelling near the Zaporizhzhia plant. Ukraine denied shelling near the plant.

  • Both sides reported injuries in fighting in Donetsk in the east of Ukraine.

  • Russian security forces fired on an armed gang of criminals in the centre of the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson and “neutralised” them, Tass news agency reported.

  • Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

  • Oleksandr Shapoval, a leading Ukrainian ballet dancer who died last week fighting on the frontline was honoured with a memorial service in the National Opera of Ukraine.

Diplomacy

  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a global food crisis aggravated by the war will be the focus of world leaders when they convene for the United Nations General Assembly this week, a gathering that is unlikely to yield any progress toward ending the conflict.

Quote

  • “One of the bodies has evidence of a ligature pattern and a rope around the neck, tied hands,” Oleksandr Ilienkov, the chief of the prosecutor’s office for the Kharkiv region, told Reuters at the Izium burial site.

Vladimir Putin Joe Biden Russia Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine and Russia Ukrainian town

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ministry of Energy: MoF seeks update on commitments made with IMF

Discos’ consumers to get relief: CPPA-G seeks 22 paisa/unit positive adjustment in Aug FCA

Decision of Mohtasib: President rejects SNGPL representation

ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Pakistan includes 48 loans worth $8.42bn

Thousands in shelters as ‘dangerous’ typhoon hits Japan

King Charles to host world leaders as UK readies for queen's funeral

PM to visit China in first week of Nov, says minister

In crisis zones, an urgent UN push to put millions in school

England, Pakistan build for T20 World Cup in long-awaited series

Malakand: IK says peacemaking responsibility of federal govt

Read more stories