AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Qatar-based sound artist says it’s time to slow down and listen

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2022 10:49am
Follow us

DOHA: In a noisy, chaotic and fast-paced world, the Qatar-based sound artist Guillaume Rousere is on a mission: to get people to slow down and listen again.

Birdsong, insects chirping, the sound of wind brushing through tall grass or over sand dunes – all these form part of what the 44-year-old Frenchman calls his “sound art”.

“Sound art is a discipline where the principal medium is sound and where the aim is to listen,” said Rousere, who lives in the Gulf state that will soon host the World Cup.

For a recent audio project, he set up a microphone at an organic farm in Qatar, where he also recorded man-made sounds such as those of cars, planes and farm machines.

“I walk around the site I want to explore and let my ears guide me if I hear anything that draws me,” he said, adding that often “it’s a matter of luck”.

“I place the microphone and leave,” Rousere told AFP. “I don’t listen to it before I’m back in my studio.”

Korean cinematic rise years in the making, says ‘Squid Game’ star

His sonic artwork is “not to be confused with music” made up of “organised sounds”, stressed Rousere, who explained that his passion started in childhood when he would pop balloons to study the noise it made in different environments.

‘Listen and disconnect’

His new, water-themed installation, “The World As We Know It Is Changing”, aims to “take the audience on a journey, to listen and disconnect from the world,” Rousere told AFP.

“It’s become all the more important to me because… we live in fast-paced societies that have stopped listening.”

Visitors sit in a darkened room, surrounded by four loudspeakers, for their experience of “profound listening”, at Mathaf, a modern art museum in Doha’s university district Education City.

They soon find themselves immersed in an ever-shifting soundscape, with flowing river water and the noise of human activity, but also narrated memories connected to water in different languages, as related images are projected on the wall.

A previous installation, “Fragile Resilience”, inspired by the sails of dhows that ply Arabian seas, was shown at the Paris UNESCO headquarters, at an event organised by a Qatari foundation.

Rousere, who in the past managed musicians in Britain and studied sound art in Belgium, has lived in Qatar for nine years and was a resident artist at the contemporary art space Fire Station.

His sculpture “Allow Me” – this one made of stone – is displayed at the Msheireb metro station in downtown Doha.

“Ever since I’ve been here, there has always been support for local and international artists,” he said.

The World Cup, which kicks off on November 20, has given the local art scene an additional boost, he told AFP.

“I think there was already a great dynamic, but everyone realised that there was an international opportunity for visibility.”

Qatar Belgium Qatar World Cup Guillaume Rousere The World As We Know It Is Changing

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar-based sound artist says it’s time to slow down and listen

Ministry of Energy: MoF seeks update on commitments made with IMF

Discos’ consumers to get relief: CPPA-G seeks 22 paisa/unit positive adjustment in Aug FCA

Decision of Mohtasib: President rejects SNGPL representation

ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Pakistan includes 48 loans worth $8.42bn

Thousands in shelters as ‘dangerous’ typhoon hits Japan

King Charles to host world leaders as UK readies for queen's funeral

PM to visit China in first week of Nov, says minister

In crisis zones, an urgent UN push to put millions in school

England, Pakistan build for T20 World Cup in long-awaited series

Malakand: IK says peacemaking responsibility of federal govt

Read more stories