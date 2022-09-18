AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Malakand: IK says peacemaking responsibility of federal govt

NNI Published September 18, 2022 Updated September 18, 2022 09:50am
Follow us

CHARSADDA: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the country needs peaceful revolution through votes.

He warned that if attempts are made to stop their revolution, it could lead to widespread devastation that could turn the country into Sri Lanka.

Addressing a charged crowd in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, the former prime minister said that “I am fearful if you do not allow peaceful revolution (election), the game will get out of hand.”

He said that due to the devastating state of the economy, the IMF and World Bank have predicted that Pakistan is heading towards chaos and the harsh reality is that this group of thieves are unable to handle the country’s economy.

‘Imported govt’ has failed to arrest economic slide: Imran Khan

“I have a message to those who are behind this regime that people will not forgive them,” he said, adding that “When our government was toppled, the economy was improving.”

He said the situation of flood in Sindh is devastating, but the world is reluctant to provide aid, as they know Asif Zardari the thief was sitting there.

He also pointed to the disturbing law and order situation in Malakand and asked the government to restore the peace as it is government's responsibility.

He also pointed out that when our government was toppled, the country’s exports stood at $32 billion dollars. Now, the graph of the economy has declined.

He further said that the government today mostly works to clear itself of corruption charges. “They are not interested in developing the economy,” he concluded.

Pakistan Economy Federal Government Imran Khan PTI chairman Malakand peacemaking

Comments

1000 characters

Malakand: IK says peacemaking responsibility of federal govt

Discos’ consumers to get relief: CPPA-G seeks 22 paisa/unit positive adjustment in Aug FCA

Decision of Mohtasib: President rejects SNGPL representation

ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Pakistan includes 48 loans worth $8.42bn

PM to visit China in first week of Nov, says minister

PTI chief to give protest call within two weeks: Fawad

PM to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Complaints against corrupt taxmen: FBR issues SOP

Global, economic transformation: PM’s message has conveyed vision for SCO strategic direction: FO

SCO final statement stresses need for all sides’ commitment to JCPOA

Read more stories