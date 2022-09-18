AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SCO final statement stresses need for all sides’ commitment to JCPOA

NNI Published September 18, 2022 Updated September 18, 2022 09:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference in its final statement asked for all sides’ full commitment to the nuclear agreement with Iran.

In the final statement of the conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, it is said that the JCPOA member countries must remain committed to all their obligations in the framework of the UN Security Council resolution 2231. It adds that the member countries in the SCO ask every side in the JCPOA to remain fully and effectively committed to their nuclear agreement obligations.

The SCO heads of states, meanwhile, stressed the need for expanding defense and security cooperation among themselves, inclusive of holding joint war games aimed at combatting terrorism at the global level, and improvement of methods for uprooting terrorism. The member countries have also voiced their demand for every country’s commitment to the banning of production, complement, and usage of chemical weapons and their full annihilation at global level in the shortest possible time.

SCO bloc agrees to expand trade in national currencies

The SCO member countries have also voiced opposition to the usage of information and communication technology in military activities and their support for a comprehensive international agreement under UN supervision to oppose the usage of IT technology for criminal purposes.

The statement has also stated the member countries’ will for preparing a solid list of the terrorist, separatist and extremist groups. The member countries have in their statement stressed the need for establishing an all-encompassing government in Afghanistan, inclusive of the entire tribal, religious and political groups there, to build up a solid, independent, democratic, neutral Afghanistan through peaceful manners, and free from terrorism, and narcotic drugs.

The SCO has named the year 2023 as the Tourism Year, and has stressed the need for establishing workgroups and innovative startups to uproot poverty.

UN tourism JCPoA Uzbekistan SCO Conference SCO heads of states

Comments

1000 characters

SCO final statement stresses need for all sides’ commitment to JCPOA

Discos’ consumers to get relief: CPPA-G seeks 22 paisa/unit positive adjustment in Aug FCA

Decision of Mohtasib: President rejects SNGPL representation

ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Pakistan includes 48 loans worth $8.42bn

PM to visit China in first week of Nov, says minister

Malakand: IK says peacemaking responsibility of federal govt

PTI chief to give protest call within two weeks: Fawad

PM to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Complaints against corrupt taxmen: FBR issues SOP

Global, economic transformation: PM’s message has conveyed vision for SCO strategic direction: FO

Read more stories