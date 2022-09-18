SCO final statement stresses need for all sides’ commitment to JCPOA

ISLAMABAD: The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference in its final statement asked for all sides’ full commitment to the nuclear agreement with Iran.

In the final statement of the conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, it is said that the JCPOA member countries must remain committed to all their obligations in the framework of the UN Security Council resolution 2231. It adds that the member countries in the SCO ask every side in the JCPOA to remain fully and effectively committed to their nuclear agreement obligations.

The SCO heads of states, meanwhile, stressed the need for expanding defense and security cooperation among themselves, inclusive of holding joint war games aimed at combatting terrorism at the global level, and improvement of methods for uprooting terrorism. The member countries have also voiced their demand for every country’s commitment to the banning of production, complement, and usage of chemical weapons and their full annihilation at global level in the shortest possible time.

SCO bloc agrees to expand trade in national currencies

The SCO member countries have also voiced opposition to the usage of information and communication technology in military activities and their support for a comprehensive international agreement under UN supervision to oppose the usage of IT technology for criminal purposes.

The statement has also stated the member countries’ will for preparing a solid list of the terrorist, separatist and extremist groups. The member countries have in their statement stressed the need for establishing an all-encompassing government in Afghanistan, inclusive of the entire tribal, religious and political groups there, to build up a solid, independent, democratic, neutral Afghanistan through peaceful manners, and free from terrorism, and narcotic drugs.

The SCO has named the year 2023 as the Tourism Year, and has stressed the need for establishing workgroups and innovative startups to uproot poverty.