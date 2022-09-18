AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bidens head to London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2022 06:05am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, headed to London on Saturday to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, departing Washington without any former US presidents, who are not taking part in the somber event.

The White House said earlier this week that the royal invitation to the funeral, which takes place on Monday at Westminster Abbey, was for the Bidens only.

The queen died on Sept. 8 after a 70-year reign, sparking a grief and mourning across the United Kingdom and around the world.

She had met multiple US presidents, including, in more recent years, Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush. She met 13 of the last 14 American presidents, all except Lyndon Johnson and starting with Harry Truman in 1951 when she was still a princess.

The Bidens, who joined the queen for tea in June 2021, are due to arrive in London on Saturday evening. Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, rather than meeting in London on Sunday, her office said on Saturday.

Joe Biden US President United Kingdom Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Comments

1000 characters

Bidens head to London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Discos’ consumers to get relief: CPPA-G seeks 22 paisa/unit positive adjustment in Aug FCA

Decision of Mohtasib: President rejects SNGPL representation

ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Pakistan includes 48 loans worth $8.42bn

PM to visit China in first week of Nov, says minister

Malakand: IK says peacemaking responsibility of federal govt

PTI chief to give protest call within two weeks: Fawad

PM to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Complaints against corrupt taxmen: FBR issues SOP

Global, economic transformation: PM’s message has conveyed vision for SCO strategic direction: FO

SCO final statement stresses need for all sides’ commitment to JCPOA

Read more stories