Schools’ efforts to help flood affectees lauded

FAISALABAD: Under the arrangements of district administration, ceremony was held in connection with support of All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance in the relief and rehabilitation process of the flood affectees.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh distributed certificates of appreciation to the members of the Private Schools Alliance (principals/administrators of private schools). Chairman Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi, in-charge District Emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq and others were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner thanked all the private school principals and said that they are grateful for the love they have shown to the call of district administration regarding relief measures for flood affected areas.

He said that the people of Faisalabad are always involved in welfare works and they have been in the forefront and the full support of private schools in helping the flood victims is commendable.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the provided food and non-food items were delivered to the flood-affected areas in a transparent manner.

Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi thanked the Deputy Commissioner for his patronage and said that DC’s words gave us more energy. He said that the district administration has always supported in solving the problems of the alliance and there was never a turn of protest.

