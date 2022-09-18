AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Schools’ efforts to help flood affectees lauded

Press Release Published 18 Sep, 2022 06:05am
Pic15-084 LAHORE: Sep15- Students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, attend a class at a school in provincial capital. Pakistani officials welcomed millions of children back to school following educational institutions reopened on Tuesday in the country amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections. ONLINE PHOTO by Rana Sajid —
Pic15-084 LAHORE: Sep15- Students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, attend a class at a school in provincial capital. Pakistani officials welcomed millions of children back to school following educational institutions reopened on Tuesday in the country amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections. ONLINE PHOTO by Rana Sajid —
Follow us

FAISALABAD: Under the arrangements of district administration, ceremony was held in connection with support of All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance in the relief and rehabilitation process of the flood affectees.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh distributed certificates of appreciation to the members of the Private Schools Alliance (principals/administrators of private schools). Chairman Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi, in-charge District Emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq and others were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner thanked all the private school principals and said that they are grateful for the love they have shown to the call of district administration regarding relief measures for flood affected areas.

He said that the people of Faisalabad are always involved in welfare works and they have been in the forefront and the full support of private schools in helping the flood victims is commendable.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the provided food and non-food items were delivered to the flood-affected areas in a transparent manner.

Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi thanked the Deputy Commissioner for his patronage and said that DC’s words gave us more energy. He said that the district administration has always supported in solving the problems of the alliance and there was never a turn of protest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Hamid Sheikh flood affectees All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance

Comments

1000 characters

Schools’ efforts to help flood affectees lauded

Discos’ consumers to get relief: CPPA-G seeks 22 paisa/unit positive adjustment in Aug FCA

Decision of Mohtasib: President rejects SNGPL representation

ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Pakistan includes 48 loans worth $8.42bn

PM to visit China in first week of Nov, says minister

Malakand: IK says peacemaking responsibility of federal govt

PTI chief to give protest call within two weeks: Fawad

PM to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Complaints against corrupt taxmen: FBR issues SOP

Global, economic transformation: PM’s message has conveyed vision for SCO strategic direction: FO

SCO final statement stresses need for all sides’ commitment to JCPOA

Read more stories