LWMC launches cleanliness drive

LAHORE: On the instructions of Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is executing a ‘Shining and Green Lahore’ drive in nine towns of the megacity which is in line with its zero waste campaign.

Under the supervision of LWMC CEO Rafia Haider, in the first phase of the campaign the LWMC has conducted a special cleanliness operation in Data Gang Baksh Town and Gulberg Town, said the LWMC spokesperson on Saturday.

During the operation, 1160 tons of waste were lifted from Gulberg Town and 1177 tons from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town. In addition to this, special cleanliness arrangements were also made on the procession routes.

Commenting on the campaign, she said that the department is ensuring special cleanliness arrangements in connection with the Shining and Green Lahore campaign. LWMC’s officials and staff are in the field to make the zero waste drive successful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022