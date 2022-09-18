AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
PIAF-Founders Alliance gears up for LCCI’s corporate class polls

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2022 06:05am
LAHORE: The PIAF-Founders Alliance has announced gearing up for the annual elections of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Corporate Class, deciding to hold back-to-back corner meetings, finalizing a well-tailored election strategy and visiting various markets & industrial clusters to muster up support.

At a meeting, jointly headed by PIAF-Founders Alliance senior leadership, including PIAF patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar and Mian Mohammad Ashraf, a number of important decisions regarding the LCCI elections were taken, besides appointing Mohammad Ali Mian and Mian Misbahur Rehman as in-charges of the campaign of the Corporate Class electioneering for 2022-23.

The meeting was attended by all the top leaders of the Alliance including PIAF Chairman Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol, Mohammad Ali Mian, Mian Misbahur Rehman, Sheikh Mohammad Asif, Mian Abuzar Shad and various LCCI former presidents. As per the decision, the Corporate Class election campaign would jointly be run by Mian Misbahur Rehman and Mohammad Ali Mian.

The Alliance leaders decided to open its election office at 5-A Gulberg II, while different committees were also constituted to look after the electioneering. For the smooth running of the upcoming LCCI election campaign, finance and other relevant committees were also formed by the Alliance leaders and tasked them various assignments.

The PIAF Founders Alliance Steering Committee members expressed their satisfaction over the performance of LCCI office-bearers and eulogized there services for the business community.

PIAF Chairman Faheem Ur Rheman Saigol paid rich tributes to Mian Mohammad Ashraf and Mian Anjum Nisar for strengthening the Alliance and making it like a family. He was of the view that the way both the leaders had run the affairs of the Alliance has no match even in the national politics.

