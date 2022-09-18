Spain’s ambassador meets Punjab governor: ‘Countries causing climate change should help Pakistan tackle crisis’

LAHORE: The newly appointed Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan Jose Antonio de Ory in a meeting with the Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at Governor House on Saturday agreed that the countries responsible for climate change should specially help Pakistan on this time of need.

Issues of mutual interest, bilateral trade and cultural relations were discussed during the meeting.

The Spanish Ambassador said that cultural relations with Pakistan will be enhanced.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that there are deep ties between Pakistan and Spain which are getting stronger and stronger with the passage of time.

He appreciated Spain’s role in the GSP Plus scheme for Pakistan and expressed the hope that Spain would continue to support Pakistan in the matter of GSP Plus status in the European Union.

He also appreciated Spain’s role in the European Union on the issue of GI tagging of basmati rice. Spain is Pakistan’s third largest trading partner in the European Union and after the acquisition of GSP Plus, there has been further increase in trade activities between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022