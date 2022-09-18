Alkhidmat’s flood relief operation continues

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has dispatched dozens of more trucks carrying relief goods for flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan.

Alkhidmat has so far dispatched millions of rupees worth relief goods including dry rations, wheat flour, packed food, biscuits, water bottles, tents, blankets, mosquito nets, medicine, clothes, footwear and other necessities. Karachi citizens are contributing to the relief operation in cash and in shape of goods.

A field hospital, in Dadu, is also being set up where flood victims will be treated and given medicines free of charge. Dry ration is also being distributed among residents of the tent city erected by Alkhidmat in Gadap. In addition, cooked food is also being supplied from the central relief camp set up at the head office.

The kitchen is also supplying cooked food to the thousands of flood victims who have been temporarily provided shelter at various locations in Karachi.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi, Naveed Ali Baig has said that Alkhidmat is also focusing on the health of the flood victims.

He said that water-borne diseases are on the rise in these areas because people are forced to drink contaminated water due to the scarcity of clean, drinking water. The field hospital would provide all possible healthcare to the flood affected people.

He also reiterated Alkhidmat’s commitment to continue the relief operation until all the flood victims were resettled in their native areas.

Baig thanked the citizens for contributing to Alkhidmat’s relief activities and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

