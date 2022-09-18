Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (September 17, 2022).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 16-09-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 22,500 235 22,735 22,235 +500/-
Equivalent
40 kgs 24,113 252 24,365 23,829 +536/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.