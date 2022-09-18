Cotton Spot Rates

AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (September 17, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 16-09-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        22,500        235        22,735        22,235       +500/-
Equivalent
40 kgs           24,113        252        24,365        23,829       +536/-
===========================================================================

