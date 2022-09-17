AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Murray hoping for final chance to play with Federer at Laver Cup

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2022 10:14pm
Follow us

Andy Murray said he was hoping for a “special” final chance to share a court with Roger Federer at next week’s Laver Cup in London and possibly team up to play doubles before the Swiss great retires from the sport.

Federer, 41, who redefined the sport with his artistry and grace and collected 20 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday that injury issues meant he would call time on his glittering career after the men’s team event.

Murray and Federer will join fellow “Big Four” members Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic when they play on the same team for the first time at the Sept. 23-25 Laver Cup.

“Maybe I (will) get the opportunity to share a court with him in doubles or something like that. That would be really special,” Murray after he and Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles tie for Britain in the Davis Cup on Friday.

“I don’t know how much he will be able to play. I haven’t spoken to him about that.”

Murray lost the 2012 Wimbledon final to Federer before beating him to Olympic gold, while the pair also contested the Australian Open and U.S. Open finals.

Djokovic hails ‘incredible moments and battles’ with Federer

“I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments, on the biggest stages in our sport,” added Murray, who last played Federer competitively in 2015.

“At the time I probably didn’t appreciate it as much, but looking back, it’s pretty amazing… It’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”

Andy Murray Roger Federer Laver Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Murray hoping for final chance to play with Federer at Laver Cup

Russia ready to supply wheat amid looming food insecurity: Khawaja Asif

Let change come through vote, Imran tells govt

RLNG power plants: sell-off process hits a snag

PM Shehbaz to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

PTI to launch country-wide protests against inflation

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 57% YoY in August as production dips

Ukraine receives $1.5bn in new financial aid, says PM

Chehlum processions end peacefully in Pakistan

Post-flood challenges: Govt won’t opt for debt rescheduling or moratorium: MoEA

Chinese vice president to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Read more stories