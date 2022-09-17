Chehlum processions end peacefully in Pakistan

The Chehlum processions all over the country reached their destinations peacefully on Saturday amid tight security. The Chehlum of Imam Hussain and his followers was observed with due reverence and solemnity.

The government of Pakistan deployed the army to ensure security protocols in all provinces under Section 4(3)(i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Chehlum security: Govt decides to deploy troops

As part of security measures, phone signals were blocked on procession routes, and containers were placed to block the roads.

Moreover, pillion riding was also banned in major cities of the country. Walkthrough gates were installed at the entrances of the procession grounds.

According to Karachi Police, the Chehlum procession was headed towards Hussainia Irania while its tail was out of the Shahlemar Bus stop.

Similarly, Lahore was put on high alert and more than 8,000 police officers and personnel were deployed across the city.

“Double riding, aerial firing, and display of weapons is prohibited,” stated the Twitter account of Lahore Police. “Continuous monitoring of central funeral processions is being conducted by Punjab Safe Cities Authority through district administration cameras.”

In Rawalpindi, the main procession started from Imam Bargah Ashiq Hussain and headed towards Markazi Imam Bargah Qadeem.

Around 4,000 Rawalpindi police personnel were deployed for the procession's security.