AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hungary extends energy and food price caps amid soaring inflation

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2022 06:11pm
Follow us

BUDAPEST: Hungary has extended price caps on fuels and basic foodstuff by three months until the end of the year in a bid to shield households from soaring costs, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff told a briefing on Saturday.

Budapest has sharply criticised the European Union for imposing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying they have failed to weaken Moscow meaningfully while causing a surge in food and energy prices.

Combined with falls in the forint to record lows, the price rises have sent Hungary’s inflation to two-decade highs, forcing the National Bank of Hungary to hike its base rate sharply to 11.75%.

Announcing the price cap extensions beyond their original Oct.1 expiry, Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, also said the government would extend a cap on mortgage rates that was originally due to expire at the end of this year, by “at least six months”.

“We now assess that as long as the sanctions are in place, there is no realistic chance for an improvement,” Gulyas told the media briefing.

Orban’s government has also decided to launch a support scheme for energy-intensive small businesses, covering half of the increase in their energy bills compared with last year’s levels, Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy said.

He said the government would also launch an investment support scheme for small businesses to help them improve their energy efficiency and cut costs.

Viktor Orban Hungary food prices Hungary's parliament fuels price

Comments

1000 characters

Hungary extends energy and food price caps amid soaring inflation

Floods: 37 more people die in Sindh and Balochistan

RLNG power plants: sell-off process hits a snag

PM Shehbaz to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

PTI to launch country-wide protests against inflation

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 57% YoY in August as production dips

Post-flood challenges: Govt won’t opt for debt rescheduling or moratorium: MoEA

Chinese vice president to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

India economic growth to be sustained by consumer spending rebound, says govt review

Pakistan, Kazakhstan for early finalisation of bilateral TTA

Shehbaz, Xi discuss CPEC, regional situation

Read more stories