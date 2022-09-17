AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hungary to submit new laws to unlock EU funds next week: PM aide

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2022 06:07pm
Follow us

BUDAPEST: Hungary’s government will submit new laws to parliament next week to end a stand-off with the European Commission and unlock access to European Union funds, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Saturday.

The EU executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption concerns, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Orban.

On Thursday, a large majority of EU lawmakers voted to condemn damage to democracy in Hungary under veteran Orban, in power since 2010, stepping up pressure on the bloc to cut funding for the ex-communist country.

Hoping to end the stalemate that has pressured the forint and bond markets, Budapest has announced that it would create an anti-corruption authority and a working group with non-government groups to oversee the spending of EU funds.

“The government has either accepted the requests of the European Commission, or, in the areas where we could not accept them, we have managed to reach a compromise that is satisfactory to both parties,” Gergely Gulyas told a media briefing.

Hungary says Russia to deliver more extra gas

“At today’s meeting the government has discussed these commitments and has approved them,” he said, adding that Orban’s government would ask parliament to pass the relevant legislation via a fast-track process.

The new laws are scheduled to take effect in November, which Gulyas said could mark the end of punitive action against Hungary, with access to billions of euros hanging in the balance.

“Instead of mutual distrust, the constructive series of negotiations with the Commission over the past two months can be seen as a step towards mutual trust,” Gulyas said, adding that Hungary was awaiting the EU’s ruling with “perfect calm”.

Hungary had by far the highest share of irregularities in the whole bloc in spending EU funds in 2015-19, according to the EU anti-fraud agency. Brussels has long called for transparency, competition and accountability in Hungarian public procurement.

Viktor Orban European Commission EU lawmakers Hungary's parliament

Comments

1000 characters

Hungary to submit new laws to unlock EU funds next week: PM aide

Floods: 37 more people die in Sindh and Balochistan

RLNG power plants: sell-off process hits a snag

PM Shehbaz to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

PTI to launch country-wide protests against inflation

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 57% YoY in August as production dips

Post-flood challenges: Govt won’t opt for debt rescheduling or moratorium: MoEA

Chinese vice president to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

India economic growth to be sustained by consumer spending rebound, says govt review

Pakistan, Kazakhstan for early finalisation of bilateral TTA

Shehbaz, Xi discuss CPEC, regional situation

Read more stories