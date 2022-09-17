AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Joint session now on Oct 20

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The joint session of Parliament will be held at Parliament House on 20 October 2022 at 4pm instead of 22 September 2022.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has made change in the schedule of joint sitting of the Parliament in exercise of powers delegated under Rule 4 of the Joint Sittings of Parliament Rules, 1973.

President’s address to parliament

For this purpose, the National Assembly Secretariat on Saturday issued notification of changes in the schedule of joint session of the Parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Parliament House Raja Pervaiz Ashraf joint session of Parliament

Comments

1000 characters

Joint session now on Oct 20

Post-flood challenges: Govt won’t opt for debt rescheduling or moratorium: MoEA

RLNG power plants: sell-off process hits a snag

Climate-fuelled hunger more than doubles in worst-hit countries: report

KPT has paid over Rs230m municipal tax: Wahab

Shehbaz, Xi discuss CPEC, regional situation

Pakistan, Kazakhstan for early finalisation of bilateral TTA

PM urges SCO to make Pakistan-specific climate action plans

SCO bloc agrees to expand trade in national currencies

Allowing IPPs to buy fuel from ‘any OMC’ irks PSO

Jul 1-Sept 2 govt borrowing rises 21pc to Rs58bn YoY

Read more stories