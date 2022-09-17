Joint session now on Oct 20

ISLAMABAD: The joint session of Parliament will be held at Parliament House on 20 October 2022 at 4pm instead of 22 September 2022.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has made change in the schedule of joint sitting of the Parliament in exercise of powers delegated under Rule 4 of the Joint Sittings of Parliament Rules, 1973.

President’s address to parliament

For this purpose, the National Assembly Secretariat on Saturday issued notification of changes in the schedule of joint session of the Parliament.

