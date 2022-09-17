AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Sep 17, 2022
Pakistan

Naval chief visits flood-hit areas of Sujawal

Press Release Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited flood affected areas of Sujawal to review flood relief operations by Pakistan Navy.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the Naval Chief regarding on-going rescue and relief operations. During the briefing, Chief of the Naval Staff was apprised with detailed review of inundated areas and on ground flood situation as well as ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations by Pakistan Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief underscored that heavy downpours during ongoing monsoon season had cost human losses and damaged infrastructure. The Naval Chief urged the commitment to overcome the challenges posed by natural disaster with continuous efforts and support. The Admiral interacted with troops deployed in flood affected areas and appreciated their professional prowess and dedication for ensuring timely assistance and help to the flood affectees.

Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Naval Staff Flood hit areas

