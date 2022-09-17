Punjab CM briefed about conditions in prisons

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed his desire to ensure provision of basic human rights to the prisoners in the prisons across the province and has sought a comprehensive plan within seven days with regard to the jail reforms.

While chairing a special meeting pertaining to jail reforms, the CM was informed that various proposals and recommendations were being finalised for the welfare of the prisoners being detained in the prisons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022