‘Sports activities promotion vital for creation of healthy society’

LAHORE: Terming promotion of sports activities among the youth essential for establishing a healthy society, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman said on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has restored departmental sports.

While talking to a delegation of Pakistani deaf cricket team and weightlifters, here on Friday, the Governor said the players who have won laurels for the country at the global level are the heroes of the nation. “We are proud that you have brought glory to Pakistan by defeating the Sri Lankan Deaf Cricket Team. Courageous people like you are an example for others,” he said, adding: “The government has allocated special quota in government jobs for special people.”

He said that developing sports fields and promoting sports at all levels are among the priorities of the government. He added that a large number of people in the country have been affected by the recent floods and concerted efforts are needed to help and rehabilitate the flood victims.

During the meeting, the Pakistani Deaf Cricket Team demanded the government to build a separate ground and implement the quota of special people in government jobs.

Meanwhile, the Governor in his message on the occasion of the World Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer said that joint efforts are needed to tackle environmental challenges and protect life on earth for future generations.

He said that the protection of the ozone layer can be ensured by more plantation and reducing environmental pollution. He said that Pakistan’s role in climate change is less while the damage has been huge. He added the whole world should make efforts for the protection of environment.

