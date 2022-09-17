AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Sports activities promotion vital for creation of healthy society’

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
Follow us

LAHORE: Terming promotion of sports activities among the youth essential for establishing a healthy society, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman said on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has restored departmental sports.

While talking to a delegation of Pakistani deaf cricket team and weightlifters, here on Friday, the Governor said the players who have won laurels for the country at the global level are the heroes of the nation. “We are proud that you have brought glory to Pakistan by defeating the Sri Lankan Deaf Cricket Team. Courageous people like you are an example for others,” he said, adding: “The government has allocated special quota in government jobs for special people.”

He said that developing sports fields and promoting sports at all levels are among the priorities of the government. He added that a large number of people in the country have been affected by the recent floods and concerted efforts are needed to help and rehabilitate the flood victims.

During the meeting, the Pakistani Deaf Cricket Team demanded the government to build a separate ground and implement the quota of special people in government jobs.

Meanwhile, the Governor in his message on the occasion of the World Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer said that joint efforts are needed to tackle environmental challenges and protect life on earth for future generations.

He said that the protection of the ozone layer can be ensured by more plantation and reducing environmental pollution. He said that Pakistan’s role in climate change is less while the damage has been huge. He added the whole world should make efforts for the protection of environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Balighur Rehman Sports activities Sri Lankan Deaf Cricket Team

Comments

1000 characters

‘Sports activities promotion vital for creation of healthy society’

Post-flood challenges: Govt won’t opt for debt rescheduling or moratorium: MoEA

RLNG power plants: sell-off process hits a snag

Climate-fuelled hunger more than doubles in worst-hit countries: report

KPT has paid over Rs230m municipal tax: Wahab

Shehbaz, Xi discuss CPEC, regional situation

Pakistan, Kazakhstan for early finalisation of bilateral TTA

PM urges SCO to make Pakistan-specific climate action plans

SCO bloc agrees to expand trade in national currencies

Allowing IPPs to buy fuel from ‘any OMC’ irks PSO

Jul 1-Sept 2 govt borrowing rises 21pc to Rs58bn YoY

Read more stories