SMEDA establishes energy desk

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has established an Energy Desk at its head office to promote Energy Efficiency (EE) and Renewable Energy (RE) systems in the SMEs of Pakistan.

Hashim Raza, Chief Executive Officer of SMEDA informed here today that the Desk had been set up in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) under its project titled as “Sustainable Energy Initiative for Industries in Pakistan”

Energy Desk is a ONE STOP service for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country to be provided through Global Environment Facility (GEF) funding of UNIDO, CEO SMEDA said adding that it serves as a knowledge data center to promote the Energy Efficiency (EE) and Renewable Energy (RE) technologies and systems. It aims to provide EE and RE solutions to SMEs and to enhance their capacities through an online Data management System through a Portal for providing seamless access to information including technical guidelines, manuals, links to Energy Experts and technology suppliers along with a regular update on training programs and events.

It is notable that the formal announcement of the Energy Desk was made at the first-ever Energy Performance Awards 2022 held earlier at Islamabad in the presence of Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister Industries and Production as Chief Guest. The project is working closely with the Government of Pakistan to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development in line with its key thematic areas, one being energy & environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022