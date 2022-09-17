AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Minister blames federal govt for economic problems

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that tall claim of good governance of the federal government has totally exposed and due to incompetence of the federal government, the country is currently facing the worst economic problems.

“Today, the factories of Faisalabad are closed due to the incompetence of the federal government,” she said, adding: “Exports were increasing during the government of Imran Khan.”

Speaking at the World Patient Safety Day awareness seminar at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) on Friday, she said there was importance of Pakistan passport in the past but today, Pakistanis are viewed with suspicion because of the imported government.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “In the government hospitals of Punjab, we are trying to ensure the safe treatment of patients. Doctors and nurses should take permission before administering medicine or injection to the patient. A doctor should inform the patient about all the side effects before the treatment. The good manners of the doctors make the patient healthy.”

According to her, there is shortage of panadol tablets in the market due to the incompetence of the federal government. The recovery of large quantity of medicines from warehouse in Karachi is very sad.

Vice-chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that the doctors of Fatima Jinnah Medical University are going to southern Punjab and Sindh to serve the flood victims.

Moreover, in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch, the situation of dengue and the medical facilities for dengue patients in the government teaching hospitals were reviewed.

Secretary health said that dengue situation in Punjab is being monitored on a daily basis. Beds for dengue patients have been increased in all government teaching hospitals of Punjab. All medicines are available for dengue patients in government teaching hospitals of Punjab.

