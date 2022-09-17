Fakhar leaves for England for treatment of right knee injury

LAHORE: Cricketer Fakhar Zaman has left for England to undergo treatment of his right knee injury, which he sustained while fielding during the ACC T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai.

Fakhar Zaman has also been excluded from the Pakistani squad for England T20Is series while Fakhar was named as one of the travelling reserves along with Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani for T20 World Cup event.

During his stay in London, the PCB will make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar and he will remain under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel, which includes Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal, who are also treating Shaheen Shah Afridi, a PCB spokesman, said.

The spokesman added that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022. It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment, the spokesman added.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi is expected to resume bowling early next month and will join the squad in Brisbane on October 15," sources said.

