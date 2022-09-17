Chehlum security: Govt decides to deploy troops

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to deploy Pakistan army and civil armed forces in all the provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure law and order during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior pursuant to the request made by the government of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh, as well as, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) the federal government, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 245 of the constitution is pleased to authorise deployment of army troops/ assets and Civil Armed Forces troops/ assets under Section 4(3)(i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 in all provinces including AJ&K, GB, and ICT during Chehlum, 2022 in aid of civil power, subject to laws enforced in Pakistan.

The exact number of Army/ CAFs troops/ assets and dates/ area of deployment will be worked out by the provincial governments including Government of the AJK, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, and ICT administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022