PIEDMC approves rehabilitation of Multan Industrial Estate-I

LAHORE: The 157th meeting of the Board of Directors of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Anees Khwaja.

The meeting approved the rehabilitation of Multan Industrial Estate I, development works of commercial area and initiating the sale of industrial plots in Bahawalpur Industrial Estate.

The Board approved the constitution of new Board of Management of Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Sundar Industrial Estate and Multan Industrial Estate. While payment to NEPRA for obtaining power distribution license in Sunder Industrial Estate was also approved for the convenience of industrialists.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman PIEDMC Muhammad Anees Khwaja said that on the direction of Senior Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, all resources are being utilized to pave the way for industrial revolution in South Punjab so that the economic condition of the people can be improved by providing them better employment opportunities. PIEDMC’s vision is to establish an industrial zone in every district of Punjab.

Board members Shehzad Azam Khan, Shahid Hussain Tarrar, Yasir Bucha, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Sohail Azhar, Mian Abuzar Shad, Obaidullah, CEO PIEDMC Ali Muazzam Syed, DG PIBT and other officers of the department of Industries, Finance and Labor were also present.

