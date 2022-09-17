AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PIEDMC approves rehabilitation of Multan Industrial Estate-I

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
Follow us

LAHORE: The 157th meeting of the Board of Directors of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Anees Khwaja.

The meeting approved the rehabilitation of Multan Industrial Estate I, development works of commercial area and initiating the sale of industrial plots in Bahawalpur Industrial Estate.

The Board approved the constitution of new Board of Management of Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Sundar Industrial Estate and Multan Industrial Estate. While payment to NEPRA for obtaining power distribution license in Sunder Industrial Estate was also approved for the convenience of industrialists.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman PIEDMC Muhammad Anees Khwaja said that on the direction of Senior Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, all resources are being utilized to pave the way for industrial revolution in South Punjab so that the economic condition of the people can be improved by providing them better employment opportunities. PIEDMC’s vision is to establish an industrial zone in every district of Punjab.

Board members Shehzad Azam Khan, Shahid Hussain Tarrar, Yasir Bucha, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Sohail Azhar, Mian Abuzar Shad, Obaidullah, CEO PIEDMC Ali Muazzam Syed, DG PIBT and other officers of the department of Industries, Finance and Labor were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

nepra PIEDMC Multan Industrial Estate Muhammad Anees Khwaja

Comments

1000 characters

PIEDMC approves rehabilitation of Multan Industrial Estate-I

Post-flood challenges: Govt won’t opt for debt rescheduling or moratorium: MoEA

RLNG power plants: sell-off process hits a snag

Climate-fuelled hunger more than doubles in worst-hit countries: report

KPT has paid over Rs230m municipal tax: Wahab

Shehbaz, Xi discuss CPEC, regional situation

Pakistan, Kazakhstan for early finalisation of bilateral TTA

PM urges SCO to make Pakistan-specific climate action plans

SCO bloc agrees to expand trade in national currencies

Allowing IPPs to buy fuel from ‘any OMC’ irks PSO

Jul 1-Sept 2 govt borrowing rises 21pc to Rs58bn YoY

Read more stories