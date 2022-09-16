AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Portugal’s parliament backs NATO membership for Finland and Sweden

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 09:06pm
Follow us

LISBON: Portugal’s parliament ratified the entry of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Friday, bringing the most significant expansion of the alliance since the 1990s a step closer as NATO responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 230-seat Portuguese parliament ratified the entry of the two Nordic countries into NATO by a 219-11 vote, with only the Communists and Left Bloc voting against.

“By approving Finland and Sweden joining NATO, parliament reinforces its commitment to peace in Europe, the collective security of the Euro-Atlantic area, but also to human rights and democracy,” Marcos Perestrello, a lawmaker from the ruling Socialist Party, said during the debate.

Sweden, Finland pledge to fight ‘terror’ at NATO talks: Ankara

Finland, which has a land border with Russia, and Sweden which lies just to the west of Finland, applied for membership in the 30-nation alliance, abandoning decades of foreign policy neutrality, in response to the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

NATO allies signed their accession protocol in July. It must be ratified by the parliaments of all its members before Finland and Sweden can be protected by the NATO defence clause, which considers an attack on one member as an attack against all.

Following Friday’s vote in Portugal and a similar ratification by neighbouring Spain on Thursday, only Hungary, Slovakia and Turkey remain on the list.

Russia, which says its forces are engaged in “a special military operation” in Ukraine, sees the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO as a destabilising move.

NATO Sweden Finland North Atlantic Treaty Organization Portugal’s parliament

Comments

1000 characters

Portugal’s parliament backs NATO membership for Finland and Sweden

SCO must tackle climate change menace: PM Shehbaz

Rupee closes at 236.84 against US dollar as depreciation run continues

More than 200 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

Auto part vendors want 51% increase in quota for import of CKD parts

India's Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person

ICI Pakistan to divest partial stake of NutriCo Morinaga for $45mn

KSE-100 inches down owing to late-session profit taking

Drug shortage: GSKCH rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Putin hails 'new centres of power' at summit with Asian leaders

Read more stories