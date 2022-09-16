AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic hails ‘incredible moments and battles’ with Federer

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2022 07:54pm
Follow us

PARIS: Novak Djokovic paid tribute to his long-time rival Roger Federer on Friday, hailing the “incredible moments and battles” the pair shared on court.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, announced on Thursday that he would retire after next week’s Laver Cup.

“Roger, it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram, saying they had “over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on”.

Djokovic and Federer played each other 50 times, with the Serb holding a 27-23 winning record.

The duo played 17 matches at Grand Slam tournaments, including five finals, with Djokovic leading that head-to-head 11-6.

“Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise,” added the 35-year-old.

ATP’s Challenger Tour to see 60% jump in 2023 prize money

“It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come.”

Federer’s last major final was the epic Wimbledon showpiece in 2019 which Djokovic won in a final-set tie-break after the Swiss had earlier missed two championship points.

The 41-year-old Federer trails only his ‘Big Three’ rivals Djokovic (21) and Rafael Nadal (22) on the all-time list of most men’s Slam titles.

The trio will play together in London next week at the Laver Cup as part of Team Europe in the last event of Federer’s career.

“Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London,” said Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic tennis Roger Federer Grand Slam champion Wimbledon

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic hails ‘incredible moments and battles’ with Federer

SCO must tackle climate change menace: PM Shehbaz

Rupee closes at 236.84 against US dollar as depreciation run continues

More than 200 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

Auto part vendors want 51% increase in quota for import of CKD parts

India's Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person

ICI Pakistan to divest partial stake of NutriCo Morinaga for $45mn

KSE-100 inches down owing to late-session profit taking

Drug shortage: GSKCH rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Putin hails 'new centres of power' at summit with Asian leaders

Read more stories