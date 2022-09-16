AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China records first monkeypox case

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2022 07:01pm
Follow us

BEIJING: China recorded its first case of monkeypox on Friday in a person who had recently entered the country, officials said.

Health authorities in the southwestern city of Chongqing said the person displayed symptoms while undergoing quarantine for Covid-19.

Under China’s zero-Covid policy, people entering the country must typically complete between one and two weeks of isolation on arrival.

The monkeypox patient was diagnosed after developing symptoms including a skin rash, the city health commission said in a report, categorising the case as an “imported infection”.

The patient “is undergoing centralised isolation at a designated hospital and is in a stable condition”, the report said.

Because the patient had been immediately isolated upon entering the city, “there are no traces of social transmission, and the risk of transmission is low”, it said.

WHO reports more than 41,000 cases of monkeypox globally

Last week, Hong Kong logged its first monkeypox case in a 30-year-old man who showed symptoms while undergoing the city’s three-day Covid quarantine period for arrivals.

The patient had no contact with the community, according to a health official, who said the risk of Hong Kongers getting infected was “very low”.

China China's economy monkeypox COVID-19 cases

Comments

1000 characters

China records first monkeypox case

SCO must tackle climate change menace: PM Shehbaz

Putin hails 'new centres of power' at summit with Asian leaders

Rupee closes at 236.84 against US dollar as depreciation run continues

More than 200 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

India's Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person

ICI Pakistan to divest partial stake of NutriCo Morinaga for $45mn

KSE-100 inches down owing to late-session profit taking

Drug shortage: GSKCH rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s right to defend territorial integrity: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories