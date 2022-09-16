AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
EU backs AstraZeneca drug for Covid treatment

LONDON: AstraZeneca’s Evusheld drug has been recommended for marketing in the European Union to treat patients at risk of death from Covid, the British pharmaceutical group said Friday.

The EU’s drug watchdog had already approved Evusheld for the prevention of coronavirus in such patients.

“Evusheld long-acting antibody combination” has been “recommended for approval in the EU for the treatment of Covid-19”, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

End of Covid pandemic in sight: WHO

Its use via injection is recommended for adults and children aged 12 and above “who are at increased risk of progressing to severe Covid?19”, it added.

The European Medicines Agency’s latest Evusheld recommendation followed trials showing “significant protection against progression to severe Covid-19 or death”.

AstraZeneca Covid pandemic COVID-19 cases British pharmaceutical group

