US Speaker Pelosi to travel to Armenia after clashes

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:11pm
BERLIN: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will travel to Armenia on Saturday following deadly border clashes with neighbouring Azerbaijani forces.

“We will be visiting Armenia, because we’ve had an ongoing invitation from the Armenians,” Pelosi said at a press conference on Friday in Germany at the start of a meeting of G7 speakers.

Pelosi declined to provide any details of the visit but said it was “all about human rights and respecting the dignity and worth of every person”.

More than 200 people have died in the fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops, with both sides blaming each other for the clashes, which erupted on Tuesday and ended with international mediation overnight on Thursday.

More than 200 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes

The Caucasus neighbours have fought two wars – in 2020 and in the 1990s – over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan’s Armenian-populated enclave.

Pelosi was at the centre of geopolitical tensions between China and the United States in August, when she visited Taiwan in defiance of warnings from Beijing which claims the island.

