AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 58.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.61%)
FCCL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
GGGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.25%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
PRL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TPL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.86%)
TREET 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
TRG 116.90 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.36%)
UNITY 21.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
WAVES 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 6.8 (0.16%)
BR30 15,600 Increased By 184.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 41,705 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.16%)
KSE30 15,695 Increased By 10.5 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

Reuters Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 02:57pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices were broadly steady on Friday but on track for a weekly decline on fears of sharp interest rate increases expected to curb global economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were up 25 cents, or 0.3%, at $91.09 a barrel by 0921 GMT but were down 1.9% for the week.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 11 cents, or 0.1%, to trade at $85.21, down 1.8% this week.

Both benchmarks are headed for third consecutive weekly losses, hurt partly by a strong US dollar, which makes oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The dollar index held near last week’s high above 110.

In the third quarter so far, both Brent and WTI are down by 20% for the worst quarterly percentage declines since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the first three months of 2020.

Investors are bracing for an increase to US interest rates, with the market also rattled by the International Energy Agency’s outlook for almost zero growth in oil demand in the fourth quarter owing to a weaker demand outlook in China.

“Both the IMF and World Bank warned that the global economy could tip into recession next year.

This spells bad news for the demand side of the oil coin and comes a day after the IEA forecast (on) oil demand,“ said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

“Recession fears coupled with higher US interest rate expectations made for a potent bearish cocktail.”

Brent crude falls 3% on demand concerns, strong dollar

Other analysts said sentiment suffered from comments by the US Department of Energy that it was unlikely to seek to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve until after the 2023 financial year.

On the supply side, the market has found some support on dwindling expectations of a return of Iranian crude as Western officials play down prospects of reviving a nuclear accord with Tehran.

Oil prices could also be supported in the fourth quarter by possible OPEC+ production cuts, which will be under discussion at the group’s October meeting, while Europe faces an energy crisis driven by uncertainty on oil and gas supply from Russia.

World Bank IMF Oil prices IEA

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

Putin hails 'new centres of power' at summit with Asian leaders

Children, women suffer from water-borne diseases as Pakistan floods recede

Again, Putin offers the carrot of cheap fuel, energy security

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens, hovers around 236-237 level against US dollar

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s right to defend territorial integrity: PM Shehbaz

India's Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person

Drugs shortage: GSK rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Two police officers stabbed in London ahead of queen's funeral

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Read more stories