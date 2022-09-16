AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
AVN 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.88%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
GTECH 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
MLCF 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.7%)
OGDC 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TPL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TREET 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
TRG 115.60 Increased By ▲ 5.69 (5.18%)
UNITY 21.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.68%)
WAVES 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,168 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 15,438 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,644 Decreased By -128.5 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB superlong yields rise, 10-year hovers at top of BOJ policy tolerance band

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 10:36am
Follow us

TOKYO: The 10-year Japanese government bond yield was flat on Friday, hovering around the upper limit of the Bank of Japan’s policy band, while superlong yields rose amid bets the US Federal Reserve will continue with aggressive interest rate hikes.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged from the previous session at 0.250% as of 0422 GMT.

The BOJ pins the benchmark yield at zero percent plus of minus 25 basis points as part of its yield curve control stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.04 point to 148.52, heading back toward Thursday’s 2 1/2-month low at 148.43.

Overnight, the US two-year Treasury yield - which is particularly sensitive to policy expectations - rose to a fresh 15-year high at 3.879% following an unexpected rebound in the latest retail sales figures, suggesting the Fed has leeway to announce aggressive rate hikes.

Traders expect the Fed to hike rates by at least another 75 basis points on Wednesday, with fund futures showing a 24% chance policymakers will raise rates by a full percentage point, according to the CME Fedwatch Tool.

Despite global monetary policy tightening pressure, the BOJ - which ends its two-day policy meeting on Thursday - is widely seen holding stimulus settings unchanged.

JGB yields rise after weak 20-year auction

The BOJ again on Friday morning offered to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year notes at a yield of 0.25% to protect its policy band.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned he would not rule out any options if sharp weakening in the yen persisted, hinting at possible currency intervention.

Japan’s 20-year yield rose 1 bp to 0.935%, and the 30-year yield added 2 bps to 1.270%.

“Yesterday’s record-weak 20-year JGB auction result is still reverberating in the market, resulting in continued softness in superlong bonds,” said said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Two-year JGBs had not yet been traded, last yielding -0.080%. The five-year yield was flat at 0.045%.

JGB US Federal Reserve Morgan Stanley Securities Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki

Comments

1000 characters

JGB superlong yields rise, 10-year hovers at top of BOJ policy tolerance band

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Essential commodities: Stakeholders told to avoid speculative trading

Federal govt to announce wheat MSP next month

Recovery of CVT on foreign assets: SHC asks tax authorities to comply with relevant laws

Floods to weigh on agri production: Fitch

Most budget figures to undergo fluctuations: MoEA

Future CEOs of GHCL, Genco I, II: Three names finalised

PSX e-IPO system introduced for investors, RDA holders

Current value assessed at Rs1.951bn: Rs2bn previous valuation of SIH was reasonable, CCoP told

Punjab: property transfer fee fixed at the rate of 1pc

Read more stories