AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
AVN 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.88%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
GTECH 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
MLCF 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.7%)
OGDC 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TPL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TREET 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
TRG 115.60 Increased By ▲ 5.69 (5.18%)
UNITY 21.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.68%)
WAVES 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,168 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 15,438 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,644 Decreased By -128.5 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Serena welcomes Federer to retirement: ‘always looked up to you’

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2022 10:09am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Serena Williams welcomed Roger Federer to the tennis “retirement club” on Thursday, saying she has always admired and looked up to the Swiss legend.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, said Thursday he would retire after playing next week in London at the Laver Cup.

Among those sending congratulations to the 41-year-old icon for his tremendous career was 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams, who said she was “evolving” away from tennis, with last week’s US Open expected to be her final tournament.

“I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest – perfectly done, just like your career,” Williams said in an Instagram post.

“I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people – including me – and we will never forget.”

Serena Williams readies farewell as US Open begins

Williams came as close as she has come to firmly saying her own career is complete by welcoming Federer into “the retirement club.”

“I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future,” Williams wrote. “Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer.”

Roger Federer Serena Williams

Comments

1000 characters

Serena welcomes Federer to retirement: ‘always looked up to you’

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Essential commodities: Stakeholders told to avoid speculative trading

Federal govt to announce wheat MSP next month

Recovery of CVT on foreign assets: SHC asks tax authorities to comply with relevant laws

Floods to weigh on agri production: Fitch

Most budget figures to undergo fluctuations: MoEA

Future CEOs of GHCL, Genco I, II: Three names finalised

PSX e-IPO system introduced for investors, RDA holders

Current value assessed at Rs1.951bn: Rs2bn previous valuation of SIH was reasonable, CCoP told

Punjab: property transfer fee fixed at the rate of 1pc

Read more stories