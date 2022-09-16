Floods Relief Fund Desk inaugurated at OPC

LAHORE: Former federal minister and General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar inaugurated the Floods Relief Fund Desk in OPC along with Vice Chairpersons of OPC, Punjab.

On this occasion, Vice-Chairperson OPC, Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hasan made former Federal Minister and General Secretary PTI Asad Umar visit various departments of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission. Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas gave a detailed briefing about the performance of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

Vice Chairpersons OPC briefed that 30384 complaints have been registered on the web portal so far, out of which 20433 complaints have been redressed with a rate of 67%. Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hasan said that, OPC Punjab has been performing more important for the welfare and protection of Pakistanis living abroad and taking solid steps for welfare of overseas Pakistani.

He said that contacts are being made with the Provincial Ministers and Members of Assembly to make the District Overseas Pakistanis Committees more active. Vice Chairperson OPC said that solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis is their first priority and they are being solved under one roof in OPC.

Former Federal Minister and General Secretary PTI Asad Umar while talking said that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset of the dear motherland, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Punjab governments are solving the problems of Pakistanis living abroad on top priority.

Appreciating the performance of PC Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hasan in his last tenure and the team of OPC Punjab, he assured all possible support from PTI. Vice-Chairperson OPC Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hasan said that overseas Pakistanis, or organizations facing difficulties regarding relief work in Pakistan, can contact the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission. Director General OPC Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Inspector Imtiaz Ahmed, Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Revenue Muhammad Aslam Ramey and other officers were also present on this occasion.

