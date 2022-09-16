AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Pakistan

ILO official hails formation of business task force

Press Release Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:04am
KARACHI: Senior specialist, Employers Activities of International Labour Organization (ILO), Ravi Peiris has said that the leadership of Employer’s Federation of Pakistan (EFP), FPCCI, OICCI, ICCIA, and UN Global Compact Network Pakistan deserve compliments for their enthusiasm and support for the formation of Pakistan Business Task Force on UN Sustainable Development Cooperative Framework (UNSDCF) and for establishing this initiative which is for the first time in South Asia.

This would undoubtedly reinforce the engagement of employers in this process. It will be in a position of strength to find collective solutions to national development challenges and position the business community to support the UN in the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

He was addressing the meeting held to structure the framework of Pakistan Business Task Force. Zaki Ahmed Khan, VP EFP and focal person for ILO, Majyd Aziz, President UN-GCNP, Asif Zuberi, Chairman EFP-EC, Mahmood Arshad, Director EFP-EC, Fasihul Karim Siddiqui, Executive Director UN-GCNP, Syed Nazar Ali, Secretary General EFP, Saghir Bukhari, Senior Specialist ILO Islamabad, and others expressed their views and opinions and also assured full cooperation in making PBTF a success.

Ravi Peiris added that in general, businesses contribute to the achievements of the SDGs but more often, these go unnoticed. It is imperative that these achievements not only be showcased but also must contribute towards formulation of future engagement of PBTF in the UNSDCF process.

These achievements and contributions of the business community would provide the basis for a roadmap for the business community. He paid tribute to EFP for spearheading the formation of PBTF and offered the maximum support of ILO in achieving the objective.

Ismail Suttar, President, Employer’s Federation of Pakistan, in his welcome address said that it is a good augury that major employers and business member organizations are on one page regarding this initiative.

He added that not only the two apex bodies, EFP and FPCCI, but also the Islamic Chamber and Overseas Chamber are on-board.

He stated that this formidable unity would usher in a strong voice and would be able to sensitize the government as well as their members to play their role in achieving the SDGs much before 2030. He also appreciated the personal interest taken by Peiris in assisting and guiding in the formation of this game changing initiative.

