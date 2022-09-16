German diplomat visits flood-hit areas, distributes relief items

KARACHI: “I am shocked by the devastation caused by the floods. The mud is still here, destruction and damages all over. Heartbroken to see the provinces that me and my wife have fallen in love with, are in such a devastating state. Because this is a dire emergency, we need to provide assistance right away! Early response is always crucial. The well-being of my host provinces Sindh and Balochistan is always on my mind. It is natural for the people to feel stress, anxiety, grief, and worry during and after such a disaster. It is difficult not to feel deeply moved after seeing such detailed descriptions of tragedy. Our relief will help flood-stricken families with their immediate nutrition needs and allow them to focus on other pressing issues.”

The Consul General of Germany Holger Ziegeler stated this during the distribution of the food relief items among flood victims.

The German Consulate General in collabration with Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) signed the project in order to provide food aid for 1,000 families for two months in Lasbela District, Balochistan.

On August 29, the designate German Honorary Consul in Quetta, Mir Murad Baluch, facilitated this arrangement. The project was signed by the German Consul General, H.E. Holger Ziegeler, and the CEO of the Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP), Dr Shahnawaz Khan.

On the occasion of distribution of the relief items, the designated Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany in Quetta, Mir Murad Baluch said: “Firstly, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the German consul general for the generous assistance that they have provided for the grief stricken flood-hit people of Pakistan, particular Balochistan. I am obliged that on my personal request, the project was signed between the German Consualte General and BRSP.

This donation is extra special to the people of Balochistan. Thank you for your generous financial support during this tumultuous time. Secondly, the magnitude of this calamity is massive & unprecedented in the country’s history.

In Balochistan only, almost 85,000 houses have been destroyed, millions of people displaced, their livestock swept away and their agricultural land and crops have been obliterated. This support will help provide the much needed relief to the people. It will take years for people to overcome such a catastrophe, mentally as well.”

CEO of the Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP), Dr Shahnawaz Khan said: “We appreciate the generous support of the people of Germany! Pakistan is going through an unprecedented disaster right now. Pakistan has incurred a loss of US 30 billion dollars. I want to call upon the international donors to help Pakistan in this difficult time.”

The German Federal Foreign Office’s Humanitarian Assistance on appeal made the funds available from the Consulate General. The German government is working closely with Pakistani authorities, international organizations and NGOs on further assistance.

The damage and economic losses will be felt throughout Pakistan for the next few years. Those who survived the flood will face food shortage and waterborne diseases such as Malaria, Cholera, Dengue and Diarrhea. Cash strapped Pakistan cannot deal with this humanitarian crisis of epic proportions on its own without the help of the international community.

The Federal Republic of Germany through its funding agencies such as the PATRIP Foundation, German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO), GIZ has worked extensively for the people of Balochistan in different sectors such as health, livelihood, youth empowerment, education, water sanitation and hygiene, infrastructure and Covid-19.

