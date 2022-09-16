COMSATS scholarship: Senate panel orders action against defaulters

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology directed the relevant quarters to take action against defaulters of scholarships given by the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill’s wife.

The Senate Standing Committee meeting held here under the chairmanship of Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen also discussed the status of COMSATS Balochistan.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s wife Izza Asad Rasool is a defaulter of around Rs18.6 million to COMSATS University, Islamabad, for which, the university has issued show-cause notices to the defaulter.

Deliberating over the status of COMSATS Balochistan, the committee stressed the need for expediting the matter and recommended that until the actual campus is built a building should be rented to start classes.

It was stressed that this university would be a step to move Balochistan in the direction of progress. It was asserted that the gap of progress between Balochistan and the rest of Pakistan must be bridged.

The committee deliberated over the working, achievements and challenges of the Council for Works and Housing Research, and also reviewed the allocated budgets and details of employees working there. The panel directed the ministry officials to fill the vacant positions in various departments of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Reviewing the performance of the Council for Works and Housing Research, the committee showed concern regarding slow progress, asserting that the achievements stated for half a decade were not enough.

