Pakistan, Iran reaffirm desire to strengthen trade, connectivity

  • PM Shehbaz, Iran’s President Raisi exchange views on an entire range of bilateral relations
APP Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 10:57pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Thursday with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the two leaders agreed to consolidate bilateral traditional friendship, APP reported.

During the meeting, both sides affirmed the desire to strengthen cooperation in economic, trade, connectivity, energy, culture, and people-to-people links.

The two leaders exchanged views on the entire range of bilateral relations.

Both the leaders positively evaluated the outcome of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission and agreed to further promote bilateral relations in diverse fields.

The prime minister underscored the need for closer bilateral engagement for boosting economic and energy cooperation, operationalizing barter trade, opening border sustenance markets, and facilitating Pakistani Zaireen.

Pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, part of infrastructure in place, says Russia’s Putin

It was agreed that Pakistan would be sending a delegation to discuss measures for expanded cooperation in bilateral trade and energy sectors.

Prime Minister Sharif extended his gratitude to President Raisi and to the people of Iran for their solidarity and support with the Pakistani nation during the massive floods in the country.

He highlighted the devastating impact of the floods caused by climate change and underscored that Pakistan, with the least carbon emissions, was bearing the cost of something for which it was not responsible.

He stressed the importance of tangible international action to help address the challenges that climatically vulnerable countries like Pakistan were facing.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience. President Raisi renewed his invitation to the prime minister to visit Iran.

