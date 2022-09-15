AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Sep 15, 2022
Azerbaijan sees oil at $50 per barrel in 2023 budget

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 09:44pm
BAKU: Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry said on Thursday that it expects oil prices of $50 per barrel in the oil-rich country’s 2023 budget.

Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product is expected to grow 2.7% in 2023, slightly up from 3.2% expected this year, a draft budget showed.

The budget draft projects annual inflation accelerating to 6.9% in 2023 from 12.5% anticipated this year.

Brent crude falls 3% on demand concerns, strong dollar

Revenue is seen at 32.94 billion manats ($19.3 billion) next year, up from 29.19 billion manats projected for this year. Spending is expected at 37.88 billion manats, up from 32.3 billion manats in 2022.

