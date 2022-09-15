AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
PEMRA suspends transmission of Bol News, ARY News for three days

  • Media watchdog says cable operators communicated about the decision
BR Web Desk Published 15 Sep, 2022 08:00pm
The Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) suspended Thursday the transmission of Bol News and ARY News for three days for not putting in place an effective “time delay mechanism” as directed by the media regulatory body.

“In view of the written replies and sensitivity of the matter, the transmission of both channels has been suspended for three days and all cable operators have been communicated about the decision,” a notification issued by PEMRA said.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had asked the media regulatory body to implement the delay system while broadcasting live material to stop the prohibited content from being aired.

PEMRA notification banning broadcast of Imran's live speeches declared null and void

The court, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, had ruled that TV channels were bound to follow PEMRA's orders as per the instructions of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

In its orders issued today, PEMRA underlined that both the TV channels had violated the regulatory body's instructions, whereby strict legal action can be taken if TV channels air any content against the state institutions.

IHC PEMRA Imran Khan Chief Justice Athar Minallah

Me Sep 15, 2022 08:15pm
When will Pakistan will become independent? No hope. The rott goes deep into political system, infrastructure system, security system, health system , justice system and education system. No Pakistani will be respected in the world until we truly become independent or true Muslims. We are known as beggars and corrupts.
