PEMRA suspends transmission of Bol News, ARY News for three days

The Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) suspended Thursday the transmission of Bol News and ARY News for three days for not putting in place an effective “time delay mechanism” as directed by the media regulatory body.

“In view of the written replies and sensitivity of the matter, the transmission of both channels has been suspended for three days and all cable operators have been communicated about the decision,” a notification issued by PEMRA said.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had asked the media regulatory body to implement the delay system while broadcasting live material to stop the prohibited content from being aired.

PEMRA notification banning broadcast of Imran's live speeches declared null and void

The court, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, had ruled that TV channels were bound to follow PEMRA's orders as per the instructions of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

In its orders issued today, PEMRA underlined that both the TV channels had violated the regulatory body's instructions, whereby strict legal action can be taken if TV channels air any content against the state institutions.