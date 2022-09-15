AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
AVN 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.28%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
EFERT 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 60.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.5%)
FCCL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
FLYNG 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
GGGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.05%)
GTECH 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 29.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
OGDC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PRL 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
TPL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.46%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
TREET 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.1%)
TRG 106.80 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (2.9%)
UNITY 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.68%)
WAVES 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,237 Increased By 29.3 (0.7%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 171.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 42,274 Increased By 262.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,878 Increased By 120 (0.76%)
Australian shares climb on energy boost, unemployment rate in focus

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 11:11am
Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, lifted by energy stocks on strong commodity prices, while investors awaited the country’s jobless rate.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.33% by 0021 GMT, after posting its biggest drop since mid-June on Wednesday.

Investors pressed pause after a sharp sell-off in the previous session following red-hot U.S inflation data and the focus back home is now at its unemployment rate which is due to be released later in the day.

A Reuters poll expects unemployment rate to remain at 3.4% in August after it fell to it in July. The jobless rate had dropped to 3.4% in July, its lowest since August 1974.

Local energy stocks led the gains, climbing 2.5% on strong oil prices. Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos rose 3% and 1.7%, respectively.

Miners rose 0.3%, with BHP up 0.3%, while Rio Tinto fell 0.2%. Gold stocks jumped 0.6%, with country’s largest gold mining Newcrest Mining adding 0.3%.

Technology stocks advanced 0.4%, tracking subdued gains of its Wall Street peers, with software firm Brainchip climbing nearly 2% and leading the gains on the sub-index, while ASX-listed shares of Block Inc dropped 6.8%.

Financials added 0.7%, with the “Big Four” banks gaining 0.8%-1.5%.

New Zealand Oil and Gas rose 1.2% after it signed a one-year deal with Shell’s Australian unit to deliver 0.64 petajoules of gas into the Australian east coast domestic market.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1%, as the country’s economy rebounded sharply last quarter after its gross domestic product rose 1.7% in June quarter.

