Australian shares climb on energy boost, unemployment rate in focus

Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, lifted by energy stocks on strong commodity prices, while investors awaited the country’s jobless rate.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.33% by 0021 GMT, after posting its biggest drop since mid-June on Wednesday.

Investors pressed pause after a sharp sell-off in the previous session following red-hot U.S inflation data and the focus back home is now at its unemployment rate which is due to be released later in the day.

A Reuters poll expects unemployment rate to remain at 3.4% in August after it fell to it in July. The jobless rate had dropped to 3.4% in July, its lowest since August 1974.

Local energy stocks led the gains, climbing 2.5% on strong oil prices. Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos rose 3% and 1.7%, respectively.

Miners rose 0.3%, with BHP up 0.3%, while Rio Tinto fell 0.2%. Gold stocks jumped 0.6%, with country’s largest gold mining Newcrest Mining adding 0.3%.

Technology stocks advanced 0.4%, tracking subdued gains of its Wall Street peers, with software firm Brainchip climbing nearly 2% and leading the gains on the sub-index, while ASX-listed shares of Block Inc dropped 6.8%.

Financials added 0.7%, with the “Big Four” banks gaining 0.8%-1.5%.

New Zealand Oil and Gas rose 1.2% after it signed a one-year deal with Shell’s Australian unit to deliver 0.64 petajoules of gas into the Australian east coast domestic market.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1%, as the country’s economy rebounded sharply last quarter after its gross domestic product rose 1.7% in June quarter.