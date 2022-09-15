Dr Shahbaz Gill released from Adiala Jail after IHC grants bail

Former special assistant to prime minister on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill was released from Adiala Jail on Thursday after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him bail in a sedition case, reported Aaj News.

On August 9, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk on charges of “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

Accepting his bail, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed Gill to submit Rs 500,000 as surety bonds.

In his petition submitted before the IHC on September 2, the PTI leader stated that evidence of torture was found on him and thus, the court should grant him post-arrest bail.

Sedition case: Shahbaz Gill moves IHC for post-arrest bail

Gill maintained that the case registered against him was politically motivated with ulterior motives and malafide intentions. He argued that for charges under mutiny and sedition, approval and sanction of the federal government is a pre-requisite and claimed that neither was granted in this case.

The petitioner also argued that the FIR against him was registered after the passage of one day, which he claimed was used to cook up a story by manipulating and twisting his statement.

He further said that he was a senior party member and ever since the incumbent government came to power, it had been trying to lodge a case against him and put him behind bars.

Gill also mentioned the alleged torture against him and said that he was subjected to physical abuse, torture and violence during custody.

The PTI leader said that he was suffering from serious medical complications and required sophisticated treatment and medical care which he cannot get in prison.