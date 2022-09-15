AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.2%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
EPCL 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.52%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.33%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.31%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 79.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.22%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 103.79 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (7.33%)
UNITY 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
WAVES 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,397 Increased By 178.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,012 Increased By 10.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,758 Increased By 34.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

Zaheer Abbasi Published 15 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Smuggling of the dollar, increase in trade deficit, non-materialization of funds from friendly countries as well as absence of investment have contributed to the ongoing pressure on the rupee.

This was stated by former Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Pasha while talking to Business Recorder on telephone.

“There has been no significant increase in foreign exchange reserves despite disbursement of $1.16 billion by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which implies that the country has not yet received expected funds from friendly countries,” Dr Pasha pointed out, adding that the smuggling of the dollar and increase in trade deficit have exacerbated the problem.

Sadly, there is no good news for the economy as the market is down and investment has dried up in the country. He lamented that the government decision to lift the ban on luxury items subsequent to foreign pressure; and further the imposition of regulatory duty to control imports has not worked.

Pasha suggested that instead of imposing regulatory duty, import tariff is increased across the board by 30-40 percent on all items except medicines, books and essential items. Rationalization of tariff policy will only help deal with imports and increase revenue by Rs 400-500 billion revenue.

Rupee's woeful ride continues, depreciates to settle at 231.92 against US dollar

He explained that the average Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff in Pakistan is 11 percent compared to 14 percent in Bangladesh and 18 percent in India despite the fact that these countries’ have considerably more foreign exchange reserves than Pakistan.

The former finance minister observed that Pakistan has been unable to regulate its’ imports through tariffs whereas India and Bangladesh have done this successfully.

Former Adviser Finance Ministry, Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan, however, stated that political instability is the root-cause of the problem as no one is certain what will happen from one day to the next and the government’s entire focus is on political issues instead of economic matters. “Everything seems in a freefall,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy IMF trade deficit INVESTMENT US dollar foreign exchange reserves Pakistan Rupee Dr Hafeez Pasha

Comments

1000 characters

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

Transparency in relief funds: UN welcomes PM’s announcement

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

At long last IK appears before JIT in woman judge case

Tax reforms give capital market a level-playing field: SECP chief

US to move $3.5bn in Afghan bank assets to Swiss-based trust

Extra revenue collection goal: Govt may not pass full relief on to POL consumers

US says concerned at media restrictions

Read more stories