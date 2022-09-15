AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
Pakistan

India tells US it is concerned about package for Pakistan F-16 jets

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India is concerned about a US decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan’s fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft, the Indian defence minister told his US counterpart on Wednesday.

The US-built aircraft are a critical part of the military arsenal of Pakistan, whose arch-rival India worries that the fleet could be used against it by its neighbour.

Last week, the US State Department approved the potential sale of sustainment and related equipment to Pakistan in a deal valued at up to $450 million, with the principal contractor being Lockheed Martin Corp.

India US US State Department F 16 fighter aircraft

