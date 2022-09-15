AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.2%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
EPCL 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.52%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.33%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.31%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 79.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.22%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 103.79 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (7.33%)
UNITY 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
WAVES 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,397 Increased By 178.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,012 Increased By 10.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,758 Increased By 34.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan stocks slump on US CPI data

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 07:23am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese stocks fell the most in three months on Wednesday, after overnight Wall Street losses on an unexpected rise in US inflation data, while reports of the Bank of Japan apparently preparing for a currency intervention also weighed on sentiment.

The Nikkei share average dropped 2.95% shortly after markets opened and closed down 2.78% at 27,818, after the Nikkei newspaper reported that the BOJ conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention amid sharp declines in yen.

The broader Topix index closed 1.97% lower, in its worst day since June 13.

The US Consumer Price Index report was a “negative surprise for the stock market,” said Masahiro Yamaguchi of SMBC Trust Bank, who added that the Nikkei could slip back below 27,000 on future Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Wall Street posted its biggest loss in two years after the US CPI report showed August consumer prices edged up 0.1% despite consensus expectations for a decrease.

Markets are now fully pricing in a third successive rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the Fed’s next meeting and see a 34% probability of a highly aggressive 100 bps.

Technology stocks led the losses on the Nikkei, falling 2.59%, after the Philadelphia semiconductor index slid 6.18% overnight.

SoftBank Group Corp fell 4.38% and chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron slipped 3.69%.

“The selloff in high-priced tech stocks in Japan seems to be connected [to the overnight US losses],” a market participant at a domestic financial institution said.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents, 208 declined, 15 advanced, and two traded flat.

Some travel-related companies gained amid expectations that Japan will further ease COVID-19 visa restrictions for tourists.

Department store giant Takashimaya Co Ltd rose 0.48%, East Japan Railway Co gained 0.23%, and airline ANA Holdings Inc increased 0.07%.

Bank of Japan Nikkei 225 index Japanese stocks US Consumer Price Index

Comments

1000 characters

Japan stocks slump on US CPI data

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

Transparency in relief funds: UN welcomes PM’s announcement

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

At long last IK appears before JIT in woman judge case

Tax reforms give capital market a level-playing field: SECP chief

US to move $3.5bn in Afghan bank assets to Swiss-based trust

Extra revenue collection goal: Govt may not pass full relief on to POL consumers

US says concerned at media restrictions

Read more stories