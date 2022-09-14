AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Spot gold to revisit Sept. 1 low of $1,687.60

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2022 11:43am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to revisit its Sept. 1 low of $1,687.60 per ounce, as the bounce from this level has completed.

The completion has been confirmed by the deep drop on Tuesday.

At the same time, the downtrend from $1,765.39 may have resumed. It is riding on a wave C that could travel to $1,685 or far below this level.

Spot gold may fall into $1,705-$1,709 range

Before falling again, gold may bounce moderately into $1,710-$1,714 range, as it seems to be stabilizing around $1,696. On the daily chart, gold apparently failed to escape from a falling channel.

It is back on the track towards $1,611, as pointed by the channel line.

A realistic target is $1,657.

