KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday as investors booked profits after a three-day rally amid a broader weakness in the market on expectations of persistent production growth, although a weakening ringgit cushioned losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 65 ringgit, or 1.67%, to 3,833 ringgit ($847.45) during early trade.