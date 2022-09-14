No restrictions on raw materials’ import: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday said that there are no restrictions on import of raw materials.

The SBP has issued a clarification as some representatives of trade organizations have claimed that banks are not opening Letters of Credit (LCs) for essential raw materials, including pharmaceuticals.

“This is contrary to the facts. It is clarified that there is no restriction on the import of raw material for any industry including export-oriented industry,” the SBP said.

It is further clarified that the SBP has advised banks, through EPD Circular Letters # 9 and #11 of May 20, 2022 and July 5, 2022, to seek prior permission before initiating transactions for import of motor cars (CKD), mobile phones (CKD) and machinery (falling under HS codes Chapter 84, 85 and certain codes with prefix 87).

‘Restrictions’ on raw material import: PIAF fears industry’s closure

According to the SBP, keeping in view the concerns of the industry, the SBP and the federal government, in consultation with the relevant stakeholders have devised a mechanism to accommodate import by different sectors/industries, ie, automobiles, mobile phones, home appliances, tractors, 2 & 3 wheelers, transformers & switchgear, auto parts manufacturers, telecom operators and exporters. The SBP has already approved more than 7,000 cases till date.

The SBP said that the delays in approval are caused sometimes because of submission of inaccurate or insufficient information to the SBP. The SBP is, however, striving hard to expedite the approval process as much as it can, it maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022