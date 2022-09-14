Rotary Club donates two truckloads of goods for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Rotary Club of Islamabad (Metropolitan) donated two truckloads of quilts, beddings, floor mats, clothes, shoes, and medicine worth half a million for flood victims. Goods were handed over to the station commander, Nowshera, KPK.

President of the Rotary Club of Islamabad Imran Ghaznavi along with former ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, Mian Shaukat, Advocate Tayyaba, and Omar Nishtar along with other members lead the delegation.

The station commander appreciated the efforts of Rotarians and their service to the people in need of help.

Ghaznavi commended and highly appreciated the commitment of the station commander, his team including the executive officer, vice president of Nowshera Cantt Board and district management for their untiring efforts in providing relief activities to the flood victims.

