AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
EPCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 14.3 (0.34%)
BR30 15,219 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 42,001 Increased By 139.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,723 Increased By 60.6 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Acceptance of MNAs’ resignations: PTI moves SC against IHC’s order

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) challenged the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s judgment regarding the...
Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Sep, 2022 04:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s judgment regarding the acceptance of the PTI lawmakers’ resignations.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar on Tuesday filed the appeal against the IHC judgment in the Supreme Court through advocate Faisal Fareed and made Speaker National Assembly, Election Commission of Pakistan, Secretary Cabinet Division, and Secretary National Assembly.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah, on September 6, had turned down the PTI’s petition challenging the phase-wise acceptance of resignations of its Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and declared that the then deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s issued notification of acceptance of the resignation is “in violation of the Constitution”.

The IHC’s judgment noted; “The purported notification, dated 13-04-2022, was, therefore, issued in violation of the Constitution and the principles and law enunciated by the superior courts as highlighted in the aforementioned judgment.

Moreover, the Court is satisfied that the process initiated by the worthy Speaker in order to verify the genuineness of the resignations is in consonance with the Constitution and the settled principles and law.”

The petition said that the judgement is "vague, cursory and against the law and has been rendered in a mechanical manner without addressing the material legal and constitutional questions raised in the writ petition".

It also claims that the IHC disregarded the material facts of the case at hand and failed to adhere to the principle that each case has to be decided on its own peculiar facts.

The petition also stated that the court failed to consider inter alia article 64 read with Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly of Pakistan, 2007, and rendered the impugned judgment without looking into the controversy in a proper judicial manner and thus was the decision not taken in a slipshod and arbitrary manner.

The petition further states that impugned judgment came to the conclusion, through a non-speaking and unreasonable order and that “no law permits the successor office holder i-e the speaker of the National Assembly to alter, modify, review or revise the order of the predecessor with regard to the acceptance of the resignations that have already accepted and notified by his predecessor in office.”

The party went on to term the actions as “illegal, perverse and tantamount to abuse of law and authority.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Asad Umar Islamabad High Court ECP PTI MNAs’ resignations

Comments

1000 characters

Acceptance of MNAs’ resignations: PTI moves SC against IHC’s order

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Catastrophes could become commonplace

Cotton crop: Aptma estimates $1.5bn production losses

IPU chief urges developed states to help Pakistan

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Hike in prices of 10 medicines: Cabinet rejects health ministry’s summary

No restrictions on raw materials’ import: SBP

Schemes covering duty, tax remission: FBR unveils list of 854 active manufacturers

Army chief’s appointment should be based on merit: Imran Khan

Read more stories